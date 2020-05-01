Well-traveled pitcher Edwin Jackson selling Arizona estate for $6.2 million

The pitcher Edwin Jackson holds a somewhat dubious major league record. He's pitched for an MLB record of 14 different teams over the course of his 17-year big league career. So we can't blame him for his choice of a sweet place to settle down in the offseason.
Even so, his massive estate in Paradise Valley, Ariz., has now landed on the transactions wire. The well-traveled righty put his desert home up for sale a couple of months ago, with a list price of $6.2 million.
The private estate sits on over an acre of land and features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and just shy of 9,800 square feet.
Listing details for the property state that more than $1.2 million was spent on improvements for the home. Jackson purchased it in January 2014 for $3.8 million.
Styled like a resort, the open, airy mansion is highlighted by its outdoor offerings. The swim-up bar at the outdoor pool is a welcome touch, as is the misting system that helps keep guests from broiling in the desert sun.
The pool area also features a large slide, an outdoor shower, and two high-end cabanas outfitted with temperature-control systems. Nonaquatic activities available include an outdoor pitcher's mound, as well as a sport court with a basketball hoop.
Adjacent to the pool, you'll find a guesthouse complete with a kitchen and bathroom.
The swim-up bar also has an indoor component that resembles a sports bar, with TVs mounted everywhere and plenty of room for a crowd. Other luxe amenities in the mansion include a large theater room with a stage, a temperature-controlled wine room, a kids' playroom, and a crafting room.
An enormous master retreat boasts heated floors, his-and-hers closets, a steam shower, soaking tub, Toto Neorest toilet, and a full-sized washer and dryer.
The mansion is also fully wired—it features a Crestron smart home system and on-site security cameras.
Jackson, 36, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003, at the age of 19. Since then, he's donned the uniforms of almost half of the big league franchises and won over 100 games.
Before the MLB shutdown, he was in spring training with the Arizona Diamondbacks—a team he pitched for back in 2010.
Thuy Pham with HomeSmart has the listing.