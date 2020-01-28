Now that the well-traveled NBA star Dwight Howard has taken his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s also left his DC home, Architectural Digest reports. The two-story penthouse is now on the market for $2,475,000.
The former Washington Wizards center appears to have purchased the place in 2018, soon after he signed on for his ill-fated stint in the nation's capital. Records show the condo was purchased for $2.3 million.
And while Howard has resurrected his career with the Lakers, he displayed a keen eye for cool real estate while in DC.
His property is located in the historic Pierce School, which was converted into condos in 2012. Constructed in 1893, the striking red brick building features an all-modern residence inside. The top two floors that make up the massive penthouse amount to 10,134 square feet of living space, the largest penthouse in DC, according to the listing description.
The interior, with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, offers a two-story, 40-foot lofted living room, with ceilings as high as 30 feet. A sleek kitchen includes a 20-foot kitchen island, and a second-floor bonus space has been converted into a massage area. There’s also a home theater with plush seating, as well as a bar. An industrial-style metal staircase connects the two floors.
Details from the original schoolhouse include dark-stained hardwood floors, exposed brick, and chalkboards from its classroom days.
The top floor also features a private roof deck patio with awe-inspiring city views. Residents of the building enjoy a full gym, a swimming pool, and hot tub.
The listing notes that for the “investment minded,” there’s an option to create a second unit for extra income.
Plus, the central location is close to art galleries, cultural events, and the DC Trolley, as well as a seasonal farmers market and a year-round Whole Foods.
Howard, now 34, got his pro start with the Orlando Magic in 2004. He’s also played for the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Wizards. The eight-time All-Star has re-energized his dormant career in Los Angeles this season.
The Atlanta native reportedly also owns a 700-acre farm in North Georgia.
Troy L. Patterson with TTR Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
