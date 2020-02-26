Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has made quite a splash on the court this season. Fresh off his first All-Star appearance, he’s listed his modern house in Paradise Valley, Ariz., for $4.1 million.
While there's no telling what the move means for Suns fans, a lucky buyer can now score a gorgeous piece of desert real estate with a pro sports connection.
Located in the well-heeled Kachina Estates, the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,590-square-foot home features state-of-the-art systems and finishes.
Retractable glass doors open to the huge backyard with a pool, spa, and lounge areas, all ideal for entertaining a crowd. There's also a butler's pantry, wine room, home theater, and four-car garage.
The master suite is a showstopper, with a massive custom closet ready to be filled with clothes, sneakers, and accessories.
According to property records, Booker bought the 1-year-old home in 2017 for $3.25 million. The home doesn't look like it's gotten a whole lot of use, and the listing photos show the property sitting empty.
Booker was named to the All-Star team at the last minute, replacing Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who suffered an injury.
In an interview during All-Star weekend, Booker explained that he and his brother share an interest in real estate.
"My brother just got his real estate license, so shout out to him," Booker said. "The NBA and this game opens up a lot of doors and opportunities to meet a lot of different people, so I just want to take advantage of that."
This stunning home might just be the beginning of a new venture for Booker—and we can't wait to see what he does next—both on the court and in the world of high-end real estate.
