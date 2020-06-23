L.A. Chargers owner Dean Spanos lists La Jolla estate for $18 million

Spanos, 70, took over daily operations of the team in 1994 from his father, Alex Spanos, who bought the Chargers in 1984. He took full ownership after his father’s death in 2018, but has passed on day-to-day operations of the franchise to his sons. In 2017, he exercised the option to relocate the team to Los Angeles, after failing to find funding for a new downtown football stadium.