Legendary stock car racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speeding away from his historic Key West, FL, home. He’s asking $3.7 million for the spread.
The “one-of-a-kind house” in the heart of Old Town “is steeped in rich and mysterious history,” the listing description explains.
Built in 1863, during the Civil War era, the structure retains much of its original architecture, and has been “lovingly” maintained ever since. Records show the home last changed hands in 2009, for $2.4 million.
With five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the home includes some quirky details, such as a secret hidden hatch door that enables you to spy on people in the parlor. Along with one of the largest and deepest pools in Key West, there’s a gate from the second-floor porch that opens to allow brave souls to jump from the elevation into the water.
The space has also clearly received a tuneup from its current owner. The driver artfully redesigned the kitchen with a pirate theme, featuring skull-and-crossbone decor and a ship wheel. As for the style of the rest of the home, the decor gives off a casual island vibe, with multiple access points out to the pool, dark wood, and aqua-blue plantation shutters.
Plus, the property also includes a one-bedroom guesthouse, which can be converted into a two-bedroom, one-bath residence.
This isn’t the first time the NASCAR star has put his spin on a Key West abode. In 2018, he and his wife, Amy, placed a home they’d fixed up on the DIY network for a multipart series, "Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy.” On the market for $2.6 million, it sold quickly.
When not wheeling and dealing in real estate, the 45-year-old, semiretired driver, is also a team owner, author, and analyst for NASCAR on NBC. Before retiring as a full-time driver in 2017, the two-time Daytona 500 winner had racked up 26 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, a total that puts him in the top 40 in NASCAR history.
Bob Cardenas with Ocean Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
