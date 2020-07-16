Former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle selling Pittsburgh-area home for $1.8 million

After being fired at the end of the 2019 season, former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has decided to list his Pittsburgh-area home for $1.8 million.
Located in Hampton Township, Pa., the custom-built brick and stone home features seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, and 9,120 square feet of living space.
Built in 2009, the stately manse sits on just shy of an acre. The ex-skipper paid $1.15 million for the place back in 2011.
It's conveniently located just about 15 miles north of the city in the Whispering Creek neighborhood. For Pirates fans, it would be about a half-hour drive to PNC Park.
As you arrive through elegant front doors and enter the massive home, you’ll notice the lovely hardwood floors with inlaid design.
The living spaces have elevated ceilings and gorgeous crown molding. Listing details state that the home features “top-of-the-line hardware and fixtures,” including Pella windows with custom built-in blinds.
Entertainment options on the home's lower level include an enormous walkout game room with full bar, a home theater/media room, and a full gym. Alongside these diversions is a guest bedroom suite with a fireplace.
The outdoors, designed with entertaining in mind, includes a huge outdoor kitchen, a two-story stone fireplace, and a custom granite-top bar.
In addition to the saltwater pool and hot tub, there's a half-basketball court emblazoned with the Pirates' famous letter P insignia in the paint.
Hurdle, 62, played in the big leagues for 10 seasons. He went on to manage the Colorado Rockies for eight seasons and led the team to the 2007 World Series.
After leaving Denver, Hurdle began managing the Pirates in 2011. The team made the playoffs three times in his nine years in the Steel City, but never advanced farther than the first round.
After a disastrous 2019 season, Hurdle was fired, and has since announced his retirement from baseball.
Arlene Guastella with Achieve Realty has the listing.
