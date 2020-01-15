Wellington, FL, is right in the middle of the equestrian season, and it's obvious to anyone who's out and about in the South Florida town.
“Everywhere you go, you’ll see people in their riding breeches,” says one local agent, Luis Rodriguez, in reference to the distinctive pants folks wear when riding horses for show.
The town is the self-proclaimed premier equestrian destination in the United States, and it’s no secret that it attracts the best of the best among the various equine-related sports. The town also managed to attract former NFL and college football coach Charlie Weis.
But Weis might be trading in his saddle, because he has recently listed his sprawling equestrian estate with Rodriguez for $3.9 million.
Estates that cater to the equine lifestyle are everywhere in Wellington, but Weis’ estate is definitely a cut above the rest.
Located in the Homeland neighborhood, the home is located in one of the most attractive equestrian communities in the area.
“The neighborhood is really unique,” says Rodriguez. “There’s only one way into it, which is through the main gates, and it’s backed up to a nature preserve and protected wetlands.”
The agent says the area's riding trails really attract horse lovers.
“The riding trails are endless, and there’s such a strong sense of community. You’ll regularly see your neighbors and friends riding along on the trails.”
The property offers a full 10 acres of space for the discerning equine aficionado.
“On the first 5 acres, there’s a beautiful home, barn, and regulation mirrored dressage arena,” says Rodriguez. The other 5 acres are wide open and ready for whatever a new owner's imagination conjures up.
The home itself, which Rodriguez describes as a traditional estate, offers 4,143 square feet of living space. Neutral walls meet curved archways, gold crown molding, and sparkling chandeliers.
In the backyard, a custom pool with natural rock formation and waterfall offers solace and relaxation.
"If you have the doors open, you can hear the waterfall from the living room," Rodriguez said. "It's really tranquil."
However, it's the amenities available for the horses that will stop a potential buyer in his or her tracks, Rodriguez explained.
"Most people who live an equestrian lifestyle will take care of their horses better than they'll take care of themselves. The barn is beautifully set up for a private owner to have and train gorgeous, healthy horses.”
Weis, 63, was an assistant coach on three Super Bowl-winning teams for the New England Patriots. He left the NFL in 2004 to take over as the head coach of the storied Notre Dame football team.
He lasted five seasons in South Bend, IN, before being ousted after the 2009 season. He still owns a home in Indiana that he's been trying to sell since at least 2012.
He went on to coach the Kansas Jayhawks for a little over two seasons and was fired in 2014. He hasn't coached since.