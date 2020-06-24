‘Bull Durham’ home in Durham, NC, simply needs a buyer to take a swing

"I believe in long, slow, deep, soft, wet kisses that last three days."
Those romantic words of wisdom from the actor Kevin Costner—starring as the hard-luck minor leaguer Crash Davis—were spoken in the entryway of a Durham, N.C., house for sale at 911 N. Mangum St.
It's now known as the "Bull Durham House," because it was featured as the home of the character Annie Savoy in the classic film from 1988. If a buyer would like to make a pitch, the home is available for $1.15 million. It was built in 1880, more than a century before it became a movie star.
“The home itself is not only a registered historic home nationally, but also locally within Durham,” says the listing agent, Jarin Frederick.
“It’s always referred to as the Bull Durham House. Quite honestly, I didn’t even know the property address when I started working with my clients, because I have just always called it the Bull Durham House.”
The current owners bought the restored house in 2007, and raised two boys within its walls. They've continued to preserve both its history and the memory of the movie.
“I do feel with this property, you’re not just buying a home, you’re taking on the responsibility of what it means to Durham and to historians,” Frederick explains.
The owners have even opened up the home for historical tours, where the movie would play as people wandered through. They’re also used to people standing out front taking selfies.
The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a total of 3,598 square feet of living space. Many of the details are original, with modern touches.
“I just love the details of it. The architecture, the original windows, the hardwood floors, the space is just so unique,” Frederick says.
The 11-foot ceilings feature intricate ceiling medallions, and other historic touches include stained-glass windows, elaborate millwork, decorative fireplaces, and wood pocket doors throughout the home.
“It was built in the 1880s, and the footprint of the home has not changed. The rooms are really large for a home that is that old,” the agent says.
“To think how grand that home was in the 1880s. I’m like, ‘Wow, this was a home!’ I mean, even now, I’m amazed. I can’t imagine what it was like 100 years ago.”
In classic Victorian style, there is a wraparound porch where Annie, played by Susan Sarandon, appears in the the opening monologue of the movie.
Frederick says her clients use a local woodcarver to repair any porch spindle or other detail that needs repairing. In addition, the back of the house has a screened-in porch.
In addition to a detached garage, there is a 1,000-square-foot workshop in the backyard. The current owner added it so she could work on metal art.
From the outside, the new workshop tastefully blends right in. The three-quarter acre lot has plenty of room.
“The larger lot is uncommon for downtown in general,” Frederick says. “There are a lot of restaurants, wine shops, the farmers’ market is around the corner. The home is in walking distance to so many things that maybe didn’t exist even five years ago.”
It’s also only about a 15-minute walk to what Annie Savoy called the “church of baseball”: Durham Athletic Park, where the real-life Durham Bulls played until 1994, and where the famous bull graced the outfield.
No matter what, baseball and the movie are inextricably linked to the home forever.
“I feel that whoever is fortunate enough to be the next owner of this home is not only getting this gorgeous historic home, but also, it’s the Bull Durham House. People will reach out,” Frederick explains.
“I feel like whoever buys this term is going to have to appreciate that and be open to continuing to share the history of the home.”
