MLB All-Star Brian McCann selling $1.2 million waterfront retreat in Georgia

At the close of the 2019 MLB season, veteran catcher Brian McCann announced his retirement. The seven-time All-Star walked away from a 15-year career in the big leagues.
He’s now ready to walk away from a country home he owns in Greensboro, Ga.. On the market for $1.2 million, the waterfront retreat is about 70 miles east of Atlanta.
The country haven, which was built in 1995, is located on Lake Oconee, and has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
The home is plenty nice, but it's the property that's the true highlight—the home is situated on 92 private acres, complete with 800 feet of shoreline, a private pier, boat dock, and a boathouse.
The sprawling property includes meadows, streams, pastures, and woods—all of which help to make the back of the home secluded.
Inside, the home offers an open floor plan with shiny hardwood floors throughout.
On the main level, the great room has a stacked stone fireplace, as well as a wall of windows that offers amazing views of the vast expanse of land. The living area opens to a lakefront deck that runs the entire length of the home.
As it happens, the location isn't too far removed from civilization. You can be at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds for dinner by boat in a matter of minutes, and still make it back home in time to enjoy an evening sunset.
The picture-perfect family retreat is ideal for a sportsman—the land offers fishing, hunting, boating, and kayaking. If you’re not into outdoor pursuits, you could simply sit on the porch and soak in the quiet and the beautiful scenery.
McCann purchased the property in January 2012, for $1,159,000. It's now vacant and awaiting a new owner.
The listing agent, Sister Hood of Harry Norman Realtors®, says, “He’s owned this property for eight years and is excited for another family to experience what it has to offer.”
McCann, 36, is a Georgia native and made his big league debut in 2005, with his local team, the Atlanta Braves.
He went on to star behind the plate for the Braves for nine seasons before departing for the New York Yankees in 2014. He joined the Houston Astros in 2017, and was part of that World Series championship team.
In 2019, he returned home for his final season in the big leagues with the Braves. During his MLB career, he made the post-season eight times and was a six-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
