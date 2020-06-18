Fox News host Bret Baier selling massive mansion in Washington, DC, for $7.9 million

Fox News host Bret Baier has placed his Washington, D.C., home on the market. The longtime network correspondent and host is asking $7.9 million for the stately residence, which is located just west of the Georgetown district.
Built in 2013 in the community of Phillips Park, the luxurious home covers nearly 11,000 square feet on four levels and features five bedrooms, four full baths, and two powder rooms.
The mansion opens into a grand foyer and staircase. A living room with soaring ceilings, plus a built-in bar, is just adjacent to the entryway.
You'll also find a formal dining room, as well as a gourmet kitchen with marble counters. The kitchen has a breakfast room attached, and the family room leads out to the backyard.
On the second level is a custom library, plus a master suite with walk-in closets. The master's luxe bathroom comes with a soaking tub and dual-door shower.
One floor up are two more en suite bedrooms with walk-in closets.
Downstairs, the mansion's lower level features a fitness center, basketball court, home theater, wine cellar and tasting area, two guest bedrooms, and access to two garages. Access to all four levels is available by elevator or stairs.
The outdoor space includes a covered patio for dining and lounging, a grassy area, barbecue, and lap pool.
Baier, who is 49 and Fox’s chief political anchor, was recently broadcasting his show, “Special Report With Bret Baier,” from home while practicing social distancing.
He told People magazine in May that he’s had to be “mindful” of his two boys, who are home while distance learning, and of his dog.
“‘We have to be careful that she’s not barking in the middle of a broadcast,” he told the magazine.
Baier and his wife, Amy, formerly lived in a custom home nearby, which they bought new in 2009, and decorated entirely with Ralph Lauren Home furnishings, according to an article in the Washington Post.
The couple placed that home on the market in 2013 for $3.5 million. The six-bedroom residence included a pub room, workout room, wine cellar, and three-car garage.
Nancy Taylor Bubes with Washington Fine Properties holds the listing.