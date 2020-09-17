Former Oakland mansion of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong back on market

The Oakland home once owned by the musician Billie Joe Armstrong is back on the market, with a recent price cut to $6.5 million.
First offered in June for $7.25 million, the harmonious home can now be snapped up by a buyer with an eye for a discount.
Armstrong picked up the property in 1997 for a relative song—he paid just $600,000 just a couple of decades ago.
The storied property was once the site of Red Gate Mansion, designed in 1911 by Julia Morgan, the architect of Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California. However, the original home burned down in the 1991 Oakland fires.
The Green Day frontman enlisted architect Mark Becker to design the private and gated, 6,911-square-foot French Normandy home. It was completed in 1999.
Armstrong left some of his touches in the place when he sold it for $4.85 million in 2009. Along with a cool recording studio, the rocker had papered a bathroom with flyers from the band’s early days.
“This home was built to capitalize on the best views and light in each room, most of which open to private decks and gardens,” says the co-listing agent, Rick Richetta with Compass.
He and Doug Lambert, also with Compass, represent the listing.
Richetta praised the home’s spaces for making music, saying, “The home’s standout feature has to be its top-notch recording studio and rehearsal spaces. They’re located below the home, with a separate entrance for privacy. Soundproofed and secluded, the musical wing is perfect for both professional entertainment and family living.”
The floor plan includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The front steps are an homage to the mansion’s past, incorporating “over $1 million in restorative masonry using the original Red Gate bricks,” the listing states.
Inside, a rough-hewn beam ceiling draws the eye to the dramatic foyer and spiral stairs. Details include “intentionally imperfect walls,” which are combined with antique lighting from the Paris flea market at Saint-Ouen.
The floor plan features a formal living room, and a dining room with French doors that opens to a balcony.
The spacious kitchen includes a casual dining area, large island, and access outside. A comfortable family room includes a fireplace, one of four in the residence. The large master bedroom features a fireplace and balcony.
The layout also features a media room, office, and a two-room recording studio, with three soundproof practice booths where Green Day held jam sessions, according to the Mercury News.
The half-acre lot also delivers Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline views from the pool and cabana, as well as from inside the house.
Armstrong—who co-founded Green Day with Mike Dirnt—was born in Oakland and grew up in the East Bay. The longtime collaborators met in elementary school.
Dirnt listed his Piedmont, CA, home last year for $6.8 million. It sold a few months later for $6,625,000.