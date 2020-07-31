Bella Thorne’s home will cost you $2.55 million—plus a pretty penny for a new paint job

The actress Bella Thorne is leaving her bright-pink home behind.
She’s listed the outrageously decorated home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., for $2.55 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The space features brightly colored murals on the walls, rainbow-hued stairs, and a “rose room,” covered with, yes, handcrafted roses.
If you’re a fan of the actress, this might be the ultimate conversation piece.
The former Disney star, who is just 22, purchased the property in 2016 for $2.01 million. She lived there for a couple of years, but has since primarily used the place for photo shoots and events, according to a recent profile of the home in the Los Angeles Times.
"I wanted it to feel like every time you step into another room, you are entering a complete other world," she told the Times.
She also declared herself "obsessed" with roses, which explains the floral wall.
There’s no doubt this property is an Instagram dream. A photo posted on social media shows the actress draped in a swinging magenta pendant chair.
Starting with the hot-pink exterior, the home definitely stands out. If the next owner isn’t as keen on the color choices, though, that can easily be fixed with a new paint job.
The Los Angeles-based company Just Right Painting, Inc., which services the area, took a look at the listing photos for us. Based on an eyeball of the home's specs, it reported that the cost for a power wash, prime, and application of two final coats of fresh paint to the exterior would run about $12,500.
But that's just the exterior. If you want to cover over the interior color customizations with more neutral shades, figure on another few thousand bucks.
Perhaps a buyer won’t want to paint—and the marketing for the home has leaned into the look. The listing description notes that inside the gated abode, potential buyers will find a “unique and re-interpreted contemporary traditional.” A mild understatement!
The 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house has been redone to the hilt to fit Thorne’s precise tastes.
From the foyer, you can't miss the wild murals that span the two-story entry, rainbow-painted stairs, and brightly colored doors, which have a certain Skittles vibe.
A blue-green dining room features a fireplace, and the family room opens out, with pocket doors, to a covered barbecue, pool, and hot tub in a small but private backyard.
The kitchen features a marble-top island, built-in espresso machine, stainless-steel appliances, a pot filler, and multicolored cabinets.
The home also includes a butler’s pantry, wine cellar, and an office.
The main bedroom features sliding glass doors, high ceilings, more murals, and a fireplace. The marble bathroom is covered with flowers and ivy—another project waiting for the new owner.
Meanwhile, the cavernous closet includes a floral print ceiling, accented with fluffy red surfaces, and “needs to be seen in person. It’s massive, to say the least,” the listing states.
The property also includes a two-car garage, smart home systems, and surround sound.
Thorne rose to prominence as a teenage star in the Disney show “Shake It Up” in 2010. She has kept busy on a variety of television, music, and film projects ever since.
Brandon Melgar with Segovia Real Estate Group holds the listing.