Skinny Baltimore rowhouse packs a sweet surprise — a must-see kitchen

A historic Maryland rowhouse in Baltimore offers plenty of design surprises both inside and out.
Built in 1854, the extremely skinny home on Battery Avenue in the Federal Hill neighborhood is listed for $279,900 and is ideal for a creative type.
“It’s very over-the-top unique,” says the listing agent, Derek Blazer. “I think it’s going to be a very artsy type of person who is the perfect buyer.”
The neighborhood is close to lots of restaurants and bars with a younger vibe. The house is set back from the street a bit, with a courtyard and koi pond in front.
“If you could pick up this house and put it in a more eclectic and artsy neighborhood, it would sell in a day,” Blazer says. But because the home can’t be moved, the price was recently trimmed by $5,000 in hopes of enticing a buyer to step up.
The house has two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in 1,730 square feet. The main level near the entry is sleek and modern, with two fireplaces and lots of exposed brick and wood.
“It’s good decorating that makes it look really nice. It has an open concept, tall ceilings, spiral staircase,” Blazer says. “Then the kitchen is in your face, for sure.”
Yes, the kitchen. It looks as if it belongs in a Barbie Dream House. Pastels reign supreme in this distinctive space.
“It’s a really unique design and unique colors for sure, pink and [aqua] blue, and the retro appliances,” Blazer notes. “A lot of folks love it. It’s definitely an attention getter. It’s going to be a very unique buyer who is going to want to keep it that way, I believe.”
Both the kitchen and the master bedroom have gold ceilings, which Blazer says he loves.
The master bathroom also features a disco ball above a two-person jetted tub.
“You have a spotlight up there in the corner. You can turn on the disco ball, get a bubble bath going for two people, pop some champagne, and have a good time in there,” Blazer jokes.
The rest of the bathroom is sleek, with a large standup shower and large vanity.
The half-bathroom near the back bedroom is also unique.
“The toilet is up on the steps, like a throne,” Blazer explains, adding that the commode was placed that way thanks to a construction quirk.
“Since it has an open floor right below it, you couldn’t put plumbing under it without going into the ceiling down below, so they put the tile steps, and the plumbing is all under there.”
Blazer says that this is the first really quirky listing he has fielded and that he’s pleased that the audacity of the decor choices have helped the place go viral.
“People definitely like it,” he says. “I had over 2,000 shares or something when I posted it on my personal Facebook page.”
He says he hopes the intense interest in the renovated rowhome leads to the best possible outcome—a buyer.
“I wish that shares and views would correlate to showings and offers, but it doesn’t always go that way. I just need that one special person.”
