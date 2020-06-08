Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis selling Beverly Hills home for $14 million

The star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling their A-list home in Beverly Hills, Variety reported. Described as a “timeless traditional,” the estate is going for $13,995,000.
The actors picked up the picturesque property in 2014 for $10.2 million, soon after becoming engaged earlier that year. They bought the place from the entertainment industry executive Tom Freston.
Now, the co-stars of “That '70s Show” are ready to let it go, apparently to build a custom home nearby, Variety notes.
Located in a gated community and built in 1999, the home offers five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 7,351 square feet of living space. The interior is finished with oak flooring, hand-crafted moldings, and French doors that open to the backyard.
The elegant living area features a formal living room and dining room, wet bar, and a wood-paneled office. The open kitchen comes with a breakfast nook and looks out to a family room with a fireplace.
Upstairs, four en suite bedrooms fill out the floor, including the master, which features bay windows, dual walk-in closets, and a bath with freestanding tub.
On the lower level is a temperature-controlled wine room, sauna, gym, and guest bedroom.
Outside, just over a half acre offers a rolling, grassy lawn, and a pool. A spacious, covered outdoor area with a stone terrace is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen, a bar, and dining area.
Previously, Kutcher owned a glassy modern abode in the Hollywood Hills, which he first leased, and then purchased in 2012. The pop star Justin Bieber had also reportedly been eyeing the real estate prize.
Kutcher then quietly shopped it in 2014, at around the same time Kunis was also letting go of her Hollywood Hills mansion. The two then moved into this family home together.
Kutcher, known for comedies such as the movie “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and the sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” is also an investor who has backed such companies as Airbnb and Skype. Kunis started her career as a child actor, breaking out in “That ‘70s Show,” and then making the jump to movies including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan.”
Justin Paul Huchel with Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
