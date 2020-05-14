Former NBA All-Star Antonio Davis selling country club mansion in Georgia

Former NBA star Antonio Davis is looking to pass his large mansion in Suwanee, Ga.. to a new owner. The home has been on the market for nearly a year with a price tag of $1,624,900.
Located in the gated River Club, the home was built in 2007 and features five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and over 7,500 square feet of living space. The club itself is anchored by a golf course designed by Greg Norman and is "nestled into the woodlands along the Chattahoochee River."
The mansion offers plenty of charm inside and out. The home is shielded from neighbors on the side by large trees and has an abundance of curb appeal out front thanks to a well-manicured landscape.
Inside, the two-story family room is a comfy spot for gathering with family and friends. It opens to an exquisite screened porch with a fireplace, which allows you to fully enjoy the outdoor breezes.
The master suite is located on the main level. On the upper level, there are three additional bedrooms. The basement has a guest apartment and kitchen.
The outdoor living area is ideal for warm summer months and features a pool with slide, a kitchen area with stovetop, and a sport court currently set up with a basketball hoop.
Davis purchased the home in May 2010 for $850,000.
The upscale River Club has been home to many celebrities, including comedian Ron White and former baseball All-Stars Brian McCann, Jason Varitek, and Jeff Francoeur, whose estate is currently listed for $3.8 million.
Davis, 51, played in the NBA for 13 seasons and made one All-Star squad. He currently serves as a co-host/analyst on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
Anne Stone with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
