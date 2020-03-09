Why did it take so long to sell Adam Lambert’s swanky bachelor pad?

It's easy to see why Adam Lambert fell in love with this chic home in L.A.'s Hollywood Hills in 2014, when the rocker plunked down $3 million for the place.
The sexy bachelor pad boasts an awesome location, a stylish pool area, separate studio facilities, and everything that a glamorous rock star could desire.
It's also easy to see why the flamboyant vocalist has been trying to sell the three-bedroom home. He's been busy touring the world with Queen since 2016, and hasn't had much downtime to enjoy the property.
And it's far from the largest home in the area, measuring in at "only" 3,799 square feet. The "American Idol" alum first put the residence on the market in 2017, for $4 million, and it's bounced on and off the market ever since.
The home was relisted for $3.35 million in May 2019, then taken off the market in early January.
In late February, there was a plot twist: The home returned to the market at the same $3.35 million price, but with new representation from Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency.
Less than two weeks later, the home had a viable offer. According to Hartoonian, the agents are still receiving backup offers, and until the ink is dry on the contract, their marketing efforts will continue.
So what made the difference? Why, after being on the market for almost three years, did the home suddenly sell in a matter of days? It obviously wasn't the price, which didn't change when new agents took over.
Hartoonian walked us through the steps that were taken before they landed a buyer.
Better, sexier photos
What a difference a little lighting makes!
"The first thing we did was take new photos, with dramatic lighting," says Hartoonian. "The old photos didn't show the house to be as glamorous as it truly is. We needed it to look as good online as it does in person."
The new photos almost make the property look as if it were renovated. But enough of us talking about it. Compare these old and new photos of the outdoor entertainment space and living room, and see for yourself.
Focus on the right buyer
"This is not the most family-friendly house, but it's perfect for an individual or a couple who is, for example, involved in the entertainment industry, and wants to be close to that, as well as nightlife," says Hartoonian.
As the father of three young sons, Hartoonian understood that while a single person or a couple would be drawn to the property, the stairs, hillside location, and size of the house would not be ideal for a young family. As a result, the agents didn’t focus on buyers who were looking for a place for a growing family.
Highlight the posh amenities with audience appeal
Hartoonian notes that a buyer with an entertainment industry lifestyle will appreciate the basement, which features a separate entry and bath. It was built to house a recording studio, but it could also be used as a gym, yoga studio, or office space.
The sliding glass wall, view of the city lights, and designer kitchen with marble finishes and top-of-the-line appliances will appeal to upscale buyers.
The dining facilities, which include a crescent-shaped breakfast nook with a view, as well as a formal dining room with extensive wine storage, will also thrill buyers looking to entertain.
In August 2018, Lambert purchased a much larger, five-bedroom, Hollywood Hills home for $6.5 million. His new place is a three-story contemporary, with an open floor plan and an L-shaped infinity pool and spa.
