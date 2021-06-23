Design Recipes: How to create a dazzling monochromatic color scheme

A monochromatic color scheme doesn’t have to be bland and boring. It can be elegant and luxurious, allowing for the integration of color. Pops of color can help enliven and uplift a monochromatic color scheme, while also allowing for versatility. Bringing in bold, deep, rich colors that add a sense of contrast can also create powerful spaces. Finishes such as metallics, materials such as stone, and textiles such as area rugs, toss pillows and throws can also serve as colorful design tools.