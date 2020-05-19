How grocery giant Aldi got into flipping houses

In Downers Grove, Aldi is acting as a relocation agency of sorts. Aldi executive Horst Leitner bought the five-bedroom house in 2016 for $1.14 million. Once he relocated within the company, he tried to sell it in 2018 for $1.24 million. But with no takers, the company bought the house from Leitner in late 2018 for just over $1.19 million, according to public records.