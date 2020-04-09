Nick Foles moving out of Florida, selling ‘dream home’ for $1.85 million

After an abbreviated stay with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL quarterback Nick Foles has listed his luxe mansion in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
A little over a year ago, the former Eagles star signed a four-year, $88 million contract to become the signal caller for the quarterback-starved Jags. Time to settle in and enjoy the Sunshine State, right?
Wrong! With the NFL quarterback landscape in constant flux, Foles only spent a single injury-plagued season with the Jaguars, before being dealt to the Chicago Bears in mid-March.
In March 2019, right after inking his huge deal with the Jaguars, the Super Bowl champ proceeded to sign a contract to purchase this massive home near the Atlantic Ocean for $1,775,000.
Now, almost a year to the date after buying it, Foles has tossed the manse back on the market for $1.85 million. If he manages to score the list price, he'll break even on the transaction.
The listing agent, Brian Moorman, happens to be a former All-Pro NFL punter, and is listed on the property records as the owner of the home before Foles.
Built in 2015, the baller-approved residence features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 5,348 square feet of living space. It offers a vibe of coastal sophistication, and an ideal atmosphere for relishing the sunshine-soaked life of a Floridian.
It's gorgeous inside, but the home's true highlight is a spacious and screened enclosed outdoor entertainment and recreation area. It features a heated spillover spa, summer kitchen and bar, Isokern gas fireplace, saltwater pool, putting green, and a basketball half-court.
In a Luxe Magazine profile published last year, the property was described as Foles’ dream home — because it includes a basketball court. Hoops are said to be a release for the star QB, who likes to display his dunk skills on the hardwood.
Foles is no stranger to the real estate game. While rising from backup to Super Bowl champ with the Eagles, he lived in a relatively modest brand-new home in Haddonfield, NJ.
After signing with the Jags, he put the Jersey home up for sale in May 2019, for $799,000. It sold in December 2019 for $725,000 — a negligible return on Foles’ purchase price of $700,000.
He also owns a four-bedroom home in Newport Beach, CA, which he purchased in 2016 for just over $2.7 million.
