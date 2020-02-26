The most draconian cuts in the 2021 budget are not likely to be OK’d by Congress; nonetheless, they are not just numbers on a spreadsheet. The attack on the safety net represents an ideology in the White House that would widen America’s pernicious levels of inequality, deepen poverty and worsen suffering for poor families. As the price tags for the houses of the rich set dizzying records, so do the numbers of families living in substandard housing and on the street.