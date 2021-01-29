Heavyweight champ Lennox Lewis swings a sale on his Miami condo

The three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis has sold his Miami Beach condo in the sky for $1.39 million.
The Canadian/British boxer sold his Florida pied-à-terre to Ali Kavoussi, the managing partner of The Lions modeling agency, based in New York.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is a choice corner unit in the prestigious 1000 Venetian Way building. The tower is on Biscayne Island, a narrow strip of land on the Venetian Causeway in Biscayne Bay, between downtown Miami and South Beach.
The views from the island are spectacular, and Lewis’ corner unit features a large, wraparound balcony, with both sunset and sunrise vistas of Miami Beach and the downtown skyline.
Measuring 1,830 square feet, the unit has wood floors and 10-foot ceilings, idea for accommodating Lewis’ towering 6-foot-5 frame. It also has floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors galore, taking full advantage of the views.
Amenities for residents at 1000 Venetian include tennis courts, a pool, a children’s play area, barbecue and dining decks, a gym, and luxe public areas, among other luxury perks.
As grand as the property is, the sale was not exactly a first-round knockout. Property records show that Lewis rented out the property for several years, for prices between $8,500 and $9,000 per month.
He put it on the market for $1.75 million in February 2019, and appears to have gradually reduced the price until it reached $1,399,000 in November. The $1.39 million offer was recently accepted.
Even so, this was no real estate defeat for the champ. Records reveal that Lewis purchased the unit in 1999 for $477,500. He was represented in the recent sale by Manuel Daniel Sepe of Calibre International Realty.
Lewis, 55, is the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed championship. He held world titles simultaneously from all four of the major sanctioning organizations, the World Boxing Association, the World Boxing Council, the World Boxing Organization, and the International Boxing Federation.
He announced his retirement in 2004, after a career record that included 44 fights and 41 wins.
