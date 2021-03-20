Massive Pennsylvania mansion built into mountainside is this week’s most popular home

Outfitted with 30 crystal chandeliers, an $8.4 million Pennsylvania mansion built smack-dab into the hillside of Jericho Mountain dazzled real estate watchers this week.
Clicks for the custom-built home took off once folks saw the elaborate interiors.
Acres of marble and columns everywhere speak to a certain aesthetic. A large indoor pool with a bright blue fresco looming above is also a choice. At the same time, two enormous walk-in vaults and some subterranean construction lend the palatial, French-inspired estate a bit of a survivalist vibe.
Measuring nearly 20,000 square feet and built into a hillside, the decor and design in this estate are over the top. If you’re into gold, marble, and Swarovski crystals, this mansion is made for you.
But it’ll be interesting to see if a buyer is ready to commit multimillions of dollars to one seller’s very distinct vision.
For the buyer in search of a home with 30 chandeliers, two vaults for safe and secure deposits, and a bespoke indoor pool, make your way to New Hope.
