Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio selling $1.28M mansion

A year after stepping down as Michigan State’s head football coach Mark Dantonio is walking away from his Michigan home. His luxury estate in East Lansing is available for $1,279,900.
The former Spartans boss purchased the property in 2016 for $1.09 million.
Built in 2002, the “rare offering in Whitehills Lakes” offers a 7,500-square-foot estate on 2 acres—surrounded by nature and privacy in all directions.
The well-maintained residence features seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
Enter via a circle drive to a grand entry with a curved staircase and honed marble floors.
The area opens to a formal dining room with tray ceilings and Brazilian cherry flooring. A double-height living room includes floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, and built-ins with glass shelves.
The designer kitchen features a new, oversized fridge, custom cabinetry, granite counters, a center island, and two bars with seating.
An adjoining sunroom with hardwood floors opens to a spacious deck, patio, and fire pit for outdoor living.
On the main floor, the primary suite features a two-way fireplace and sitting area that opens to a whirlpool tub, two walk-in closets, a shower, and double vanity, and sinks. An extra room connected to the suite could work as an office, nursery, or private workout area.
A second main-level guest suite opens to the deck, and comes with an en suite bath and walk-in closet.
On the second floor, three more en suite bedrooms open to a catwalk overlook.
The lower-level walkout features slate flooring, walk-in storage, and a wet bar. For relaxation, there’s a family room with a fireplace and a game room. The lower floor also boasts two additional bedrooms, full bathroom, storage space, and an exercise room.
Other perks include a built-in, four-speaker system on the main floor and lower level. An invisible fence is set up in the backyard to keep your pooch safe.
Residents can enjoy lake and park access. Naturally, the location is convenient to Michigan State University, as well as to shopping.
The longtime former coach held his position at MSU from 2007 until 2020. Over that time, he became the winningest coach in the school’s history, with 114 victories.
Although his sudden departure raised questions, because it came amid allegations of recruiting violations, Dantonio posted to his Twitter feed that he planned to continue to be involved with the team.
“My plan is to stay on within the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges,” he wrote.
Obviously, he won’t be helming those special projects from this luxurious Michigan residence.
Dantonio also said at the time that the legal issues had “no relevance whatsoever” to his decision to step down, according to the Washington Post.
Thus far, three lawsuits brought against him and other staff members have reportedly been dismissed.
Lynne VanDeventer with Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood-Okemos holds the listing.
