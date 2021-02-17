12 years in the making: Scottie and Larsa Pippen finally sell Florida home

After 12 years and multiple price cuts, we can cue the confetti drop.
NBA legend Scottie Pippen and ex-wife Larsa Pippen have finally sold their Fort Lauderdale, FL, mansion for $10,545,000.
Earlier this year, the waterfront mansion came back on the market for $12 million, with Larsa handling the promotion. Her pitch included a video in which she promises to add a $1.5 million car collection to the sale. The new strategy apparently worked.
The estate was first listed for $16 million in 2009. Later they even offered it as a rental for $40,000 a month. Reasons it languished on the market for over a decade have included the home’s style, the canal locale, and buyers’ desire for brand-new builds.
In the past, the NBA Hall of Famer took the lead in efforts to sell the mansion. In 2000 the couple purchased an empty lot for $1.3 million and then built the mansion in 2004.
In a renewed push to garner buyer interest, Larsa hired Nest Seekers International. The Elliott Team’s Erin Sykes and Margo Fuller at Nest Seekers International represented the listing.
“We worked closely with Larsa to create a new strategy, including restaging and targeting key buyer demographics. Plus, we launched a creative marketing strategy,” says Shawn Elliott, president of Nest Seekers’ ultraluxury division. “We believe these new elements led to the sale.”
Designed by Randall Stofft Architects, the Mediterranean-style marvel features luxe fixtures and finishes.
There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. Highlights include a massive master suite with a giant walk-in closet and bathroom, a coffee bar, and a private balcony overlooking the water. An elevator provides access to the second floor.
Other high-end amenities include a home theater, game room, fitness center, climate-controlled wine cellar, hot tub, and summer kitchen.
The residence comes with membership to Harbor Beach Surf Club, a private beach with a pavilion and marina, and other five-star club amenities.
Additional perks include 24/7 Fort Lauderdale Police security.
Scottie has been on a real estate roll. His Illinois home was also recently sold—after five years on the market and a stint on Airbnb.
Scottie, 55, is a seven-time NBA All-Star who starred on the Chicago Bulls team that won six championships.