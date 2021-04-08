Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany selling Tampa home for $1.1M

The former White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is selling her Tampa, FL, home, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported. The 32-year-old conservative commentator is asking $1.1 million for the Davis Islands pad.
She and her husband, the professional baseball player Sean Gilmartin, purchased the property in 2017 for $650,000.
Built in 1940, the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom brick house has since been “meticulously modernized,” according to the listing. Located on the sought-after Davis Islands, the residence is set on a double lot, which will allow room for a new owner to expand the home’s footprint as well as add a pool, the listing notes.
Inside, the 2,538-square-foot layout includes a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace, as well as a spacious family room that was once a first-floor master suite. It could be converted back into an additional bedroom suite if needed.
The large formal dining room with a crystal chandelier includes French doors that lead to the large, screened porch, for easy outdoor entertaining or to share a meal.
A sparkling white kitchen comes with a Viking gas stove and stainless-steel appliances, including a wine fridge, as well as a center island, a coffee station, and a window above the sink. Marble flooring runs throughout the first level.
Upstairs features wood flooring and three bedrooms, including the master suite.
Along with a guesthouse in the backyard that could be used as an office or gym, the open, level space is a “blank canvas ready for your dream yard to come to life,” the listing promises.
Residents of the area can hope to rub shoulders with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who is said to be renting the lavish Davis Islands compound owned by New York Yankees baseball legend Derek Jeter. (That is, until Jeter sells the place.)
The home is accessible to Davis Islands restaurants, parks, dog parks, and an easy commute to downtown Tampa, as well as the Tampa International Airport.
However, it might not have been convenient for the former Trump White House official, who has since taken a job with Fox News, and may need to live closer to her employer. Gilmartin, formerly a pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays, is currently a free agent.
McEnany served as President Donald Trump’s final White House press secretary. The Harvard-trained lawyer worked on his 2020 election campaign in 2019, and then served as a senior adviser until she was tapped as spokesperson. After Trump lost the election, she became a Fox News pundit, and was recently hired by the network to co-host the daytime news and talk show “Outnumbered.”
Becky Slocum with Smith & Associates has the listing.