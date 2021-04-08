Kamala Harris seeks $2M for her Washington, DC, condo

Since being sworn in to the nation’s second-highest office, Vice President Kamala Harris has been selling off her real estate.
Harris put her tony Washington, DC, condo on the market for $1,995,000 this week. The move comes just a month after she sold her San Francisco condo for a hefty profit.
The vice president purchased the two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in the Westlight luxury condo complex for $1,775,000 in 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal. If she sells the residence at her asking price, she will make a roughly 12.3% profit.
The 1,731-square-foot home features natural oak hardwood floors, a bathroom with a bidet and teak shower floor, custom Italian cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry.
The complex is just as swanky, with 24/7 concierge service, dog-washing station, heated rooftop pool with a sundeck, and terrace with grills. The unit comes with two parking spaces and additional storage space.
“It’s a beautiful, luxury building in the heart of the West End neighborhood,” says Washington, DC–based real estate agent Courtney Abrams, of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. She sold another unit in the Westlight last year.
“It has one of the nicest pools of any buildings in the city,” says Abrams.
She touted its central location near Dupont Circle, high-end restaurants, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The outdoor space will also make the building more attractive to buyers.
“It’s a pretty prime location,” says Abrams. “It’s priced well.”
Harris plans to move into the vice president’s typical residence, on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory, once renovations to the property are completed.
In the meantime, she has been living in the Blair House, the president’s official guesthouse across the street from the White House. The brick-and-stucco residences boasts 14 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, a gym, and even a beauty salon.
The vice president sold her one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condo in San Francisco for $860,000 in March—a nearly 76% increase from the $489,000 she paid for it in 2004. The 1,100-square-foot unit is in a boutique building in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.
She and her husband, entertainment attorney Doug Emhoff, have held onto their 3,500-square-foot home in the tony Brentwood section of Los Angeles—at least for now. Emhoff purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, which has a pool, for $2.7 million in 2012.
