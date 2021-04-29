New York Mets star Francisco Lindor scores a super Florida mansion

The New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has picked up an offseason retreat in the Sunshine State for $2.9 million. The waterfront mansion in Montverde, FL, was on the market for $3.2 million before Lindor swooped in with an offer in early February. And given the size of his latest contract, it won’t be his final purchase in Florida.
Built in 2017, the construction features details like stonework, beams, rustic shutters, and antique pavers.
The 1-acre lot features a casita and open-air courtyard with a fountain, leading to the front door. Inside the 6,500-square-foot layout, guests enter into a large great room with a fireplace.
The adjacent kitchen serves up 12-foot ceilings, granite counters, plus Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. A casual eating area adjoins the kitchen. The indoor living and dining spaces have east access to the outdoor living area and pool. Designed for entertaining, the home also features formal living and dining rooms.
Along with five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, the master suite features a separate exercise room, sitting area, and a master bathroom with an oversized shower, soaker tub, and double vanities.
Outdoors, the living area comes with a summer kitchen and a large covered lanai, as well as a pool and spa with water views.
The residence in Central Florida also includes an office, bar with wine storage, a laundry room with pet wash, and a four-car garage. Located right on Lake Apopka, it sits in a guard-gated golf community. A putting green can be found for practice in the home’s backyard.
Born in Puerto Rico, the four-time All-Star started his baseball journey at a young age and moved to Central Florida at the age of 12. He has ties to this area just outside Orlando, having attended Montverde Academy during his high school years, and the school’s baseball facility is named after him.
He then turned down a full-ride scholarship with the Florida State Seminoles to sign with Cleveland at the age of 18. After starring with Cleveland for six seasons, he was traded to the Mets in January.
Now 27, the two-time Gold Glove winner signed a $341-million, 10-year contract extension with the Mets earlier this month. His new Florida home is about two hours north of the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, FL—which means the shortstop is likely to pick up another home closer to the team’s offseason HQ.
Bella Collina Real Estate represented the seller. Angela Jaspon with Home Wise Realty Group repped the buyer.
