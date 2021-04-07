Show off your rides! Car collector’s dream house has glass showroom

A Pennsylvania home with a huge glass showroom designed to show off an auto collection has revved onto the market for $1.75 million.
The house on Cherry Street in Spring Brook Township, PA, was built in 2010 and comes with a surprising feature.
“The glass garage is something that I haven’t seen in another home,” says the listing agent, Heather Kishel-Schield.
Made for displaying classic cars, the showroom is 1,800 square feet, with radiant floor heat. The potential owners simply have to park their rides delicately in front of the enormous windows.
“There is a glass garage door at the end, so that just comes up and you can drive right in,” says Kishel-Schield.
There’s also another garage on the lower level, with space to park a couple of dozen more cars, in addition to a large RV or two. In total, the house offers 12,483 square feet of living space.
The current owner also has a customized Corvette on display in what most people would probably use as the dining room, which, as Kishel-Schield notes, is also a bit unorthodox.
Besides the abundance of car storage, the house has four bedrooms, one finished full bathroom, two half bathrooms, and an area for another large bathroom that will need to be finished by the next owner.
“The unfinished space is actually the master bath,” Kishel-Schield explains, adding that plumbing and some fixtures are installed. She says the owner “was kind of up in the air with that, and it is not finished right now.”
The house has an open and airy feel, thanks to high ceilings in the living room, which is dominated by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
A large kitchen sits on the showroom level and features a huge island with a hibachi grill. It’s not fixed in place, allowing an owner to bring a car from the showroom into the house itself.
“The kitchen counter that’s an L-shape can be moved, so you can actually drive a car down into the house,” Kishel-Schield says. “If you get bored with your kitchen, you can change the whole look of it by rotating that island.”
A large, wide-open top floor overlooks the lower level and offers even more customizable space.
The owner has used this as an office, but the space could be configured in many different ways.
“They can be finished as bonus rooms. They can be finished as bedrooms. There’s a lot that they could be used as,” Kishel-Schield says. “I think one could be definitely used as a game room, if people had kids.”
Outside, there’s a koi pond, as well as a hot tub on a balcony. There’s also some unique artwork inside the gates on the drive up to the house. Repurposed industrial elements dot the property.
“[The owner’s] family own an excavation company, so that’s where that comes into play. There’s also a Corvette in the landscape,” Kishel-Schield says, adding that the landscape art is negotiable for the buyer.
The house sits on over 30 acres.
“It looks like it’s secluded, but you’re right off a main road, which will take you into the city of Scranton,” she says. “You just drive out your driveway and you’re right on to the road, but the acreage is there so you can ride the trails—motorcycles, quads. Even though you are in a neighborhood, you still have that feel that you have your own land to do with whatever you want.”
Several car enthusiasts have contacted Kishel-Schield about the property, but she says the showroom isn’t just for vehicles.
“Especially for people that entertain, that can be a beautiful living room. It doesn’t have to be used as a garage,” she says. “The glass door can open up and make it like indoor-outdoor living, which would be really nice too.”
But the cars are attracting the most attention, the agent says, since the introductory photo grabs people who find it in the feed.
“It intrigues them to look further in and to scroll through the photos,” she says. “I’ve been selling real estate since 2004, and I’ve never seen another room like that on a home.”
