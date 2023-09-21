Real Estate Matters: Can you report a bad home inspector?

Q: We are selling our rental property. Our buyers’ inspector came out to our property to do the inspection. I don’t live near the home and wasn’t there for the inspection.

I went to the house a week later and discovered the inspector had turned off the electric line to the air conditioning unit (which he reported was not cooling), the water heater and the outdoor sprinkler system. This seems really suspicious to me.

Advertisement

He also reported he couldn’t get on the roof because it wasn’t safe. And yet he noted in his report that the roof needed to be replaced. I had two other roofers get on the roof after I received this report. They both said it was fine and they noted that the roof had no structural problems. How do I report him or contest his report?

A: We agree. The inspector’s behavior is confusing. But, let’s start at the beginning.

Advertisement

Typically, sellers don’t attend a home inspection. The buyers and their agent will usually attend and, frequently, the listing broker will be there as well. Savvy buyers will follow their inspector around during the inspection, pay close attention, ask questions and even take notes and pictures.

Why? Houses can be complicated. New houses can be confusing. So when you have someone whose job it is to inspect the property, it’s a nice opportunity to learn how the house works, where the mechanical systems are and whether the systems have been maintained. For example, it could be useful to know where the water main is and how to turn it off in an emergency.

So, what about your inspection? You didn’t attend, but presumably the buyers and/or the agent did. But that doesn’t explain why the electricity was turned off to the air conditioning unit, water heater or sprinkler system. If the electricity was off before the inspector got there, then it makes sense that those systems (and others) weren’t working.

Why would he turn it off and leave it off? That makes no sense, but frequently home inspectors make mistakes and shut things off inadvertently. And, if two roofing companies said your roof is fine and has no structural problems, it’s likely he never made it on the roof either.

So, either the inspector made bad assumptions about the roof, made a bunch of mistakes or he’s lazy and didn’t do the work he should have.

But, you didn’t pay the inspector. The buyers did. So, their money is on the line. Unless you have damages caused by the inspector’s mistakes or bad behavior, it’s up to them to file a complaint. If they’re satisfied with the report, fine. They can come and ask you to fix the things noted in the inspection report, and you can refuse or refute them with the reports provided by your own contractors. You’ll negotiate. Or, not. They’ll buy the house anyway, or they won’t.

There’s really no satisfying place to report a bad home inspector. Typically, inspectors are licensed by the state in which they operate. You could try to report them to the agency that licenses them, but there may be no procedure to do so. You could report them to the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI), or another nonprofit trade association — if the inspector belongs to one. If they don’t, then you can’t.

But even if they do belong to ASHI, the organization isn’t in the habit of policing its wayward members.

Advertisement

Which takes us back to the beginning of your email. You’ll tell your listing agent (if you have one) that this inspector is a bad apple. She’ll tell the buyers’ agent, and hopefully that inspector won’t be recommended for future jobs. You could give the inspector a poor review.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Professional home inspectors, like everyone else in the real estate industry, live and die by their reputations. They build their business based on referrals from satisfied buyers, sellers and agents. If they do a lousy job, or make a lot of mistakes, or cause damage, then the customers in their world complain. And, their world grows smaller.

It’s not a satisfying answer, we’re sure. But we hope your home hasn’t sustained any permanent damage. While you don’t live close to the property, perhaps you’ll make sure your listing agent attends any future showings or inspections.

When we were buying our first home, the home inspector failed to close the main electrical box properly. That mistake caused the power to go off in the home. The sellers ended up losing all of their food in their refrigerator and requested that we reimburse them for the cost of their loss. It was several hundred dollars. We paid for it, because our inspector caused the problem.

We could have gone after the inspector for that but didn’t. In hindsight, we should have requested that the home inspector reimburse us for that loss. If your buyers’ inspector caused damage to your home, these buyers should pay up for their inspector’s mistakes.

Good luck selling your home.

Advertisement

(Ilyce Glink is the author of “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask” (4th Edition). She is also the CEO of Best Money Moves, a financial wellness technology company. Samuel J. Tamkin is a Chicago-based real estate attorney. Contact Ilyce and Sam through her website, ThinkGlink.com.)

©2023 Ilyce R. Glink and Samuel J. Tamkin. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.