Hot property: Annapolis home in gated community offers plenty of space

Location: 1713 Foxgrape Lane, Annapolis
List price: $1,850,000
Year built: 2007
Last sold: 2007 for $650,000 during a land sale
Property size: 4.25-acre lot and 13,876 square feet of living space with 7 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 partial bathrooms and a 4-car garage
Unique features: This listing epitomizes opulence. For instance, the stately property has a 2-acre fenced area and the home features a custom mahogany front door. The home also has a chef’s kitchen, gym with yoga studio space, media room, wine cellar, bar with “kegerator” and taps, three family room spaces, a two-story oak study with spiral staircase, Brazilian cherry wood floors and Sonos music system throughout.
Real Estate Agent: Kelly Thompson, CORE Property Group, affiliated agents with Annapolis Plaza office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage