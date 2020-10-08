Hot property: Annapolis home in gated community offers plenty of space

Unique features: This listing epitomizes opulence. For instance, the stately property has a 2-acre fenced area and the home features a custom mahogany front door. The home also has a chef’s kitchen, gym with yoga studio space, media room, wine cellar, bar with “kegerator” and taps, three family room spaces, a two-story oak study with spiral staircase, Brazilian cherry wood floors and Sonos music system throughout.