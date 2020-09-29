Hot property: Spacious condominium near Baltimore’s Cross Street Market

Unique features: This loft-style condominium — with 15-foot ceilings and plenty of light — has the advantage of being in a quiet corner of historic Federal Hill within a couple of blocks of the bustling Cross Street Market. The unit boasts original hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan. The condo has ample storage and a large main bedroom complete with a generous en-suite bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to the elevated loft, which can be used as an at-home office or casual lounging space. The second bedroom is perfect for a guest, roommate or a second office. An indoor garage spot comes with the condominium.