Hot property: Spacious condominium near Baltimore’s Cross Street Market

Location: 112 E. West Street, #101, Federal Hill
List price: $300,000
Year built: 1899
Last sold: $310,000 in 2015
Size: 1,255 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Unique features: This loft-style condominium — with 15-foot ceilings and plenty of light — has the advantage of being in a quiet corner of historic Federal Hill within a couple of blocks of the bustling Cross Street Market. The unit boasts original hardwood floors throughout and an open floor plan. The condo has ample storage and a large main bedroom complete with a generous en-suite bathroom. A spiral staircase leads to the elevated loft, which can be used as an at-home office or casual lounging space. The second bedroom is perfect for a guest, roommate or a second office. An indoor garage spot comes with the condominium.
