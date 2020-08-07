Hot property: Flemish Tudor mansion in Arnold is a water lover’s dream

Location: 302 Rugby Cove Road, Arnold
List price: $2,899,900
Year built: 1990
Last sold: This is the first time the home is on the market. The owners, who built the home, purchased the property in 1987 for $302,000.
Property size: 5,987 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bathrooms, 2 fireplaces.
Property features: This Flemish Tudor is ideal for water lovers. It features panoramic views of the Severn River, water views from nearly every room and 150 feet of water frontage. The property features a private pier built of Trex composite decking, an octagonal party deck with kayak launch platform and assigned 50-feet-deep water slip in the community marina on Asquith Creek. The home sits on an acre. It has a vaulted ceiling in the main bedroom, hardwood floors on the main level, a mud room, a screened-in porch and a three-car garage. There are three finished levels, and the home showcases solid wood doors throughout with solid brass hardware. The kitchen boasts new appliances and solid wood cabinetry.
The party deck is primed for entertaining and viewing the Blue Angels flyover shows and the Annapolis Yacht Club’s Wednesday night sailboat races.
Real estate agent: Santiago Navarro-Monzo, affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Editor’s Note: Each week we will highlight residential properties of interest.