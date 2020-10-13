Hot property: Modern coastal living near Spa Creek in Annapolis

Location: 8 Cheston Avenue, Annapolis
Price: $1,500,000
Year built: 1997
Last sold: 2012 for $675,000
Size: 3,260 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and a partial bathrooms
Unique features: Aside from having spectacular views of Spa Creek, this four-level custom home with modern design is comprised of steel and concrete. The home has an elevator that services all four floors. The main bedroom has its own den, sitting area and en suite bathroom. There’s a newly remodeled kitchen, a beautiful curved maple staircase, maple flooring throughout, a sprinkler system, zoned gas hydronic heat, and a roof top deck.
Real Estate Agent: Alex Tower Sears, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty