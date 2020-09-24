xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: Custom luxury on South Street in Annapolis

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 24, 2020 8:50 AM

Location: 9 South Street, Annapolis

List price: $2,598,000

Year built: 2006

Last sold: $2,829,885 in 2006
Size: 4,500 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and partial bathrooms, 2-car garage

Unique features: Walking distance to the waterfront and downtown Annapolis, this custom home has plenty of luxury features. The high-end finishes and details include Jerusalem Limestone square tile floors, red oak wide plank hardwood floors and fluted millwork door frames and columns. The primary suite includes a large sitting area, his and hers bathrooms and two large walk-in closets. The home is near restaurants, popular entertainment venues and a public dock.

Real Estate Agent: Day Weitzman, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

