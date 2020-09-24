Hot property: Custom luxury on South Street in Annapolis

Location: 9 South Street, Annapolis
List price: $2,598,000
Year built: 2006
Last sold: $2,829,885 in 2006
Size: 4,500 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and partial bathrooms, 2-car garage
Unique features: Walking distance to the waterfront and downtown Annapolis, this custom home has plenty of luxury features. The high-end finishes and details include Jerusalem Limestone square tile floors, red oak wide plank hardwood floors and fluted millwork door frames and columns. The primary suite includes a large sitting area, his and hers bathrooms and two large walk-in closets. The home is near restaurants, popular entertainment venues and a public dock.
Real Estate Agent: Day Weitzman, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage