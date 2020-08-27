Hot property: Recently renovated rancher in White Hall

Location: 1011 Wiseburg Road, White Hall
List price: $465,000
Year built: 1964. Renovated in 2020
Last sold: May, 2020 for $172,500.
Property size: 3,076 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 full and a partial bathroom.
Unique features of property: This Butler Stone rancher was renovated in 2020 and offers privacy on 1-plus acres of land with lots of trees.
In addition to the 4 bedrooms and 3 full and one partial bathrooms, the home also contains a sleek, modern kitchen that opens into a dining area and living room with shiplap wall and stone wood burning fireplace. The main bedroom has a large walk in closet and beautiful bathroom that features a barn door.
The LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring throughout the home is low maintenance and extremely durable. The finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a wet bar and wood burning fireplace. An additional room on the lower level can be used as a fifth bedroom or an office.
Real Estate Agent: Lindsay Buck, The ONE Group of Keller Williams Legacy Central