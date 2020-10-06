Perfect home for entertaining in Baltimore County’s Middle River

Unique features: Just blocks from the waterfront, this home is move-in ready and perfect for entertaining. This three bedroom, three full bath home has been updated with hardwood flooring throughout and the bathrooms feature granite vanities. The kitchen has granite counters and a sliding glass door with direct access to a deck overlooking a backyard that boasts perennial landscaping, concrete walkways, a hot tub, cabana, and an in ground pool with a waterfall. The lower level and sun room feature slate floors.If you want to keep the fun inside, there is also a bar on lower level of the home.