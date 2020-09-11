Hot property: Cabinetmaker’s $2.9 million home in Glyndon is warm, inviting

Location: 14225 Longnecker Road, Glyndon, Maryland
List price: $2,999,999
Last sold: The land was sold in 2003 for $129,500.
Year built: 2006
Size: The 5,600 square feet home has 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 partial bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Unique features: It’s no surprise that this Glyndon home, which was built by a cabinetmaker, is filled with rich, warm wood detailing in every space. It’s fireplace — surrounded by stone — is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s style. The ceilings contain unique wood detailing. And the kitchen is highlighted by custom cabinetry.
Real Estate Agent: Michele Naish, affiliated agent with the Timonium office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage