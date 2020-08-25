Hot property: Mid-Century contemporary at Lake Roland

Location: 6031 Hollins Avenue, Baltimore
List Price: $1,235,000
Year Built: 1966
Last sold: Bought in 1986 for $305,000.
Size: 3,702 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a fireplace.
Unique features: The three-story mid-century contemporary home overlooks Lake Roland in Towson. Its floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views of the lake and dam.
The interior, which is a loft-style space, contains an office, studio and recreation room.
Multiple outdoor terraces allow for hours of relaxation or al fresco dining with the sounds of flowing water from the nearby dam.
Realtor Agent: Heidi Krauss, Krauss Real Property Brokerage