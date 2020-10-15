xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: House and horse farm in Monkton

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 15, 2020 11:00 AM

Location: 2511 Houcks Mill Road, Monkton

Price: $3,000,000

Year built: 1920

Size: 3,622 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
Unique features: With two ponds and a restored barn with seven stalls, this property — on 100 acres — has so much to offer. The home is equipped with Fios throughout. It is also eco-friendly as solar power generates 70% of the home’s electric needs.There are three en suite bedrooms with an additional bedroom that can be used as a home office. Enjoy sunsets from the front porch or dine al fresco from the back patio.

Real Estate Agent: Arabella Brockett, The ONE Group of Keller Williams Legacy Central

