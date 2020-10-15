Hot property: House and horse farm in Monkton

Unique features: With two ponds and a restored barn with seven stalls, this property — on 100 acres — has so much to offer. The home is equipped with Fios throughout. It is also eco-friendly as solar power generates 70% of the home’s electric needs.There are three en suite bedrooms with an additional bedroom that can be used as a home office. Enjoy sunsets from the front porch or dine al fresco from the back patio.