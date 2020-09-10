Hot property: English manor in Anne Arundel’s Harwood sits on 12 acres

Unique features: This old world style English manor is situated on just more than 12 acres and has its own freshwater stream. The property also has a 2 story Corinthian gray granite tower, and porte cochere to the inner courtyard. The home includes a separate apartment with private entrance, kitchenette, private bath and closet nooks. Spend hours in the home’s library and great room with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves.