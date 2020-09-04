Penthouse living with city views

Special features: Talk about sitting on top of the world. This penthouse on the 25th floor offers breathtaking views of the city, Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Key Bridge. A gourmet kitchen has lots of seating and an entertainment area. The main bedroom contains a double walk-in closet, private balcony and dressing area. Building amenities include, on-site banking, concierge, guest suites, a pier, swimming pool, and hot tub.