Penthouse living with city views

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 04, 2020 8:48 AM

Location: 100 Harborview Drive, Baltimore

List price: $1,525,000

Year built: 1992

Last sold: $1,450,000 in 2002
Property size: 4,056 square-feet penthouse condo with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half partial bathrooms, 2 assigned garage parking spaces.

Special features: Talk about sitting on top of the world. This penthouse on the 25th floor offers breathtaking views of the city, Inner Harbor, Fells Point and Key Bridge. A gourmet kitchen has lots of seating and an entertainment area. The main bedroom contains a double walk-in closet, private balcony and dressing area. Building amenities include, on-site banking, concierge, guest suites, a pier, swimming pool, and hot tub.

Real Estate Agent: Betty Lynott, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

