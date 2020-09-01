xml:space="preserve">
Hot property: This $24.9 million estate is owned by Phillips Seafood CEO

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 01, 2020 9:21 AM

Location: 1604 Winchester Road, Annapolis

List Price: $24,900,000

Year Built: 1924

Last sold: 2002 for $2.5 million
Size: 21,911 square feet with 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and 11 fireplaces on 22.52 acres.

Unique features: The Georgian-style brick estate, overlooking the Severn River, features 270-degree river views. Formerly a Capuchin monastery, it’s owned by Phillips Seafood CEO and founder, Steve Phillips and his wife, Maxine Davis Phillips.

This property includes a formal dining room and formal parlor, commercial size gourmet kitchen, a ballroom, conservatory, library, music room, indoor spa, game room, wine cellar, catering kitchen, work shop, secret vault and nine-car garage. In addition to a roof garden, there is an 60-foot infinity edge pool, tennis court and an six-slip private dock with boat lift.

Real Estate Agents: Dave DeSantis and Brad Kappel of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

