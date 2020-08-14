Hot property: Stately equestrian farm in Edgewater by the Chesapeake Bay

Location: 205 Mill Swamp Road, Edgewater
List price: $3,500,000
Year built: 1999
Last sold: The land was sold for $705,000 in 1996. The current owners built the structures on the property.
Property size: 8,600 square feet encompasses 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, a warm kitchen with wood accents, and Jøtul wood stoves in the family room of the main house and in the caretaker’s residence. The 1,335-square-foot caretaker’s residence has 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, laundry space and a backup generator.
Property features: Known to locals as Dove Hill, this Georgian brick residence sits on more than 134 acres near the West and Rhode rivers off the Chesapeake Bay. The property includes multiple stables that can house up to 11 horses. The equestrian facilities include two large fenced pastures, seven paddocks of various sizes, riding trails, a riding ring, cross country schooling course and a dressage ring. Also see: manicured landscapes, three restored barns, an infinity pool and the the tennis court.
Real estate agent: Jeannine Wayson, Charles Cockrill Group, affiliated agents with Annapolis Plaza office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
