xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hot property: Stately equestrian farm in Edgewater by the Chesapeake Bay

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 14, 2020 10:14 AM

Location: 205 Mill Swamp Road, Edgewater

List price: $3,500,000

Advertisement

Year built: 1999

Last sold: The land was sold for $705,000 in 1996. The current owners built the structures on the property.
Advertisement

Property size: 8,600 square feet encompasses 5 bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms, a warm kitchen with wood accents, and Jøtul wood stoves in the family room of the main house and in the caretaker’s residence. The 1,335-square-foot caretaker’s residence has 2 bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half bathrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, laundry space and a backup generator.

[Most read] Maryland averaging 750 new coronavirus cases a day in first 2 weeks of August; 12 new deaths reported Friday

Property features: Known to locals as Dove Hill, this Georgian brick residence sits on more than 134 acres near the West and Rhode rivers off the Chesapeake Bay. The property includes multiple stables that can house up to 11 horses. The equestrian facilities include two large fenced pastures, seven paddocks of various sizes, riding trails, a riding ring, cross country schooling course and a dressage ring. Also see: manicured landscapes, three restored barns, an infinity pool and the the tennis court.

Real estate agent: Jeannine Wayson, Charles Cockrill Group, affiliated agents with Annapolis Plaza office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Latest Real Estate

Editor’s note: Each week we will highlight residential properties of interest.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement