Hot property: Federal style home in Historic Annapolis

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 08, 2020 12:25 PM

Location: 211 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis

List Price: $1,875,000

Year Built: 1845

Last sold: 2012 for $1,720,000
Size: 4,763 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4 and a partial bathroom, and 3 gas fireplaces.

Unique features: Restored by Annapolis builder John Pilli, this mid-1800s Federal style home in Historic Annapolis features heart-of-pine wood floors, a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances and stained-glass window. The dining room features painted murals. And each bedroom has its own bathroom. A wine cellar, new copper roof and gutters, and off-street parking for two cars makes this property a must see.

Real Estate Agent: Georgie Berkinshaw, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

