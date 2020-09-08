Hot property: Federal style home in Historic Annapolis

Location: 211 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis
List Price: $1,875,000
Year Built: 1845
Last sold: 2012 for $1,720,000
Size: 4,763 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4 and a partial bathroom, and 3 gas fireplaces.
Unique features: Restored by Annapolis builder John Pilli, this mid-1800s Federal style home in Historic Annapolis features heart-of-pine wood floors, a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances and stained-glass window. The dining room features painted murals. And each bedroom has its own bathroom. A wine cellar, new copper roof and gutters, and off-street parking for two cars makes this property a must see.
Real Estate Agent: Georgie Berkinshaw, affiliated agent with Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage