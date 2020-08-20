xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Contemporary condominium with harbor views

John-John Williams IV
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 20, 2020 11:30 AM

Contemporary condominium with harbor views

Location: 100 Harborview Drive #1901, Baltimore

Advertisement

List price: $6,000,000

Year built: 1992
Advertisement

Last listed: $9,000,000 in 2017

[Most read] Woman killed, 7-year-old injured in car crash with Baltimore Light Rail on Howard Street

Property size: 5,437 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and a partial bathrooms, and 3 parking spaces.

Property features: Contemporary city living is found in this spacious condominium overlooking Baltimore’s historic Inner Harbor. The condominium has several balconies that offer 180-degree views of the city. The condo also includes two offices, a laundry/mud room, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a large entertaining area. Amenities include an all-day front desk and valet parking for guests. An indoor pool, a gym, lounge with bar, and meeting rooms are also available. The condo is within walking distance of American Visionary Arts Museum, Baltimore Museum of Industry, and several restaurants.

Latest Real Estate

Real Estate Agent: Diane Donohue, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement