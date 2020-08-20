Contemporary condominium with harbor views

Property features: Contemporary city living is found in this spacious condominium overlooking Baltimore’s historic Inner Harbor. The condominium has several balconies that offer 180-degree views of the city. The condo also includes two offices, a laundry/mud room, a gourmet kitchen that opens to a large entertaining area. Amenities include an all-day front desk and valet parking for guests. An indoor pool, a gym, lounge with bar, and meeting rooms are also available. The condo is within walking distance of American Visionary Arts Museum, Baltimore Museum of Industry, and several restaurants.