Hot Property: Charming renovated Cape Cod in Parkville

Unique features: This charming Cape Cod was fully renovated this year. It’s perfect for a young family in search of a started home with character. The bright updated kitchen features new appliances and a breakfast bar. An open floor plan also includes a dining room and living room. There is new flooring throughout. Stay cozy this winter with the new heating and air systems. Outside you’ll find a deck and fenced yard with a driveway that can accommodate three cars. It’s all in a friendly neighborhood near several schools.