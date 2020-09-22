Hot Property: Charming renovated Cape Cod in Parkville

Location: 8913 Avondale Road, Parkville
List price: $249,900
Built: 1923
Last sold: $125,000 in April, 2020
Property size: 1,865 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Unique features: This charming Cape Cod was fully renovated this year. It’s perfect for a young family in search of a started home with character. The bright updated kitchen features new appliances and a breakfast bar. An open floor plan also includes a dining room and living room. There is new flooring throughout. Stay cozy this winter with the new heating and air systems. Outside you’ll find a deck and fenced yard with a driveway that can accommodate three cars. It’s all in a friendly neighborhood near several schools.
Real Estate Agent: Jocelyn Batlas, The ONE Group of Keller Williams Legacy Central