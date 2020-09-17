Hot property: Custom contemporary living in Lutherville Timonium

Location: 11909 Berans Road, Lutherville Timonium
List price: $1,099,000
Year built: 2004
Last sold: $1,085,000 in 2019
Size: 7,818 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and partial bathrooms, 1 fireplace
Unique features: This custom home, built by J. Paul Builders, has a grand entrance with massive wooden doors, a study and living room. The gourmet kitchen, which was remodeled in 2017, features two islands, two sinks, stainless appliances, two wall ovens with a warming drawer and gas cooktop. The kitchen opens to a two-story family room with floor-to-ceiling windows and wood burning fireplace. The primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a luxurious main bathroom. The finished lower level comes with a dry bar, media room and full bathroom. A two-story guest suite has a separate entrance. The custom tiered Sylvan patios is the perfect entertainment space with gorgeous views. All of this is convenient to the Falls Road corridor.
Real Estate Agent: Lisa Hapney, The ONE Group of Keller Williams Legacy Central