Garden Q&A: What is a bloodroot?

I spotted these when hiking in a state park. Suddenly spring seemed real! What are they and can I grow them in my backyard?
You found the showy petals of bloodroot, which emerge from the ground in an unusual way, wrapped in a leaf like a purplish-green closed umbrella. It is hard to spot, which is why it’s good that hikers stayed on paths and didn’t accidentally crush it. Sanguinaria canadensis is a native Maryland wildflower. It will grow for you in rich soil with summer shade and moderate moisture (though it can tolerate some drought.)
Where happy, bloodroot naturalizes into a charming patch from both rhizomes and seeds. That’s another unusual story. Its seeds have a structure tasty to ants, who take it home, eat the tasty part, and, voila, spread the seeds. This cunning survival ploy is known as myrmecochory (seed dispersal by ants.) Bloodroots are spring ephemerals, meaning they are not long-lasting, but their leaves are uniquely lobed and an addition on their own. Both stems and roots ooze a blood red liquid. Native Americans used this sap for dye and it has medicinal properties, including as a love potion, but it is very toxic when ingested and can be caustic on the skin. It is not a deer’s first choice, which tells you something. (Bloodroot is one of our spring ephemerals that invasive lesser celandine smothers. Eradicate and do not spread lesser celandine.)
I planted a beebalm last year. Over fall and winter, dead leaves blew into the garden. I looked under the leaves this week and see many tiny beebalm shoots or seedlings. When is it safe to uncover them? Also my Asian lily has some green growth under the mulch. Should I pull the mulch aside? If so, when?
If it is a light covering of blown-in leaves and debris, it is best to leave it. Perennial plants will grow through. It’s free natural mulch that will decompose and feed your plants. A thick, matted pile of leaves, however, should be thinned.
Heavy mulch, including bark mulch, should not be placed on or up against (touching) plant stems/trunks. It encourages diseases and shelters pest insects. In the case of new shoots like your beebalm (or monarda), it is difficult to push through.
Established plants like your lilies can push through a light mulch just fine. You can pull it back from the lily stems if you like, but should we have a deep freeze (not likely) you’ll want to cover it overnight. The HGIC website has more about annual and perennial flowers.
University of Maryland Extension’s Home and Garden Information Center offers free gardening and pest information at extension.umd.edu/hgic. Click “Ask Maryland’s Gardening Experts” to send questions and photos.