Garden Q&A: What is a bloodroot?

Where happy, bloodroot naturalizes into a charming patch from both rhizomes and seeds. That’s another unusual story. Its seeds have a structure tasty to ants, who take it home, eat the tasty part, and, voila, spread the seeds. This cunning survival ploy is known as myrmecochory (seed dispersal by ants.) Bloodroots are spring ephemerals, meaning they are not long-lasting, but their leaves are uniquely lobed and an addition on their own. Both stems and roots ooze a blood red liquid. Native Americans used this sap for dye and it has medicinal properties, including as a love potion, but it is very toxic when ingested and can be caustic on the skin. It is not a deer’s first choice, which tells you something. (Bloodroot is one of our spring ephemerals that invasive lesser celandine smothers. Eradicate and do not spread lesser celandine.)