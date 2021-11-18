In Southwest Baltimore, Mount Clare uncovers historical gems and beautifies neighborhood

Baltimore’s Southwest neighborhoods were once a diverse community of enslaved and free Black people, European indentured servants, and Native Americans, according to Friends of Carroll Park— a nonprofit that preserves the park which borders Mount Clare. The row homes in Mount Clare were first built during the early mid-nineteenth century to house the labor force that built the B&O Railroad. Another notable landmark is the Mount Clare Museum House, the former home of Charles Carroll, Barrister, a Maryland patriot during the Revolutionary War. Set to reopen in 2022, the museum is undergoing what it calls a reinterpretation, where researchers will include Black experts and descendants of people enslaved at Mount Clare in the governance of the site.