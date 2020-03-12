10 quirky homes for sale in Baltimore that caught our attention

There’s no shortage of architectural wonders in Baltimore, which makes it an especially fun city to explore. And for those of us who love “window shopping,” browsing through some of the city’s available properties proves equally satisfying.
We’ve rounded up a list of 10 houses currently for sale that gave us pause for their quirkiness, interesting detail or use of color. Here’s what we found.
2066 Eric Shaefer Way, Woodbery
Offering quite a bit of natural light, this modern build features big glass windows, plus stone, wood and steel throughout. With deck space, new appliances and natural surroundings, this Woodberry abode gives you quick access to Druid Hill Park. It’s listed for $1,097,777 and includes a master suite with a private balcony, a patio and fenced in yard.
3517 Lynchester Road, Ashburton
This 1,552 square-foot Ashburton home, built in 1935, has a unique shape and cozy-looking interior. With new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a backyard deck and four bedrooms, it also includes three remodeled bathrooms, a sunroom and marble countertops. It’s listed for $265,000.
632 Ponca St., Greektown
There’s just something about a yellow house. This one, in Greektown, could be yours to own for $250,000. With four bedrooms, two bathrooms and about 1,500 square feet, it is situated between Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and Canton.
3805 White Ave., Glenham-Belhar
This little single-family abode is available for purchase through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Home Store. Listed for $75,000, the home is expected to be purchased within days, said realtor Michael Lopez of RE/MAX, who is handling the listing. Located in the Glenham-Belhar neighborhood, the 1,254 square-foot property includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.
1505 W 36th St., Hampden
Originally built in 1880, this Hampden house has new appliances and a contemporary, energy-efficient kitchen. In addition to an interesting exterior color theme, this house has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and about 1,850 square feet of space. Just a short distance from the Avenue, the house is listed for $395,000.
3222 Overland Ave., Beverly Hills
This 1,647-square-foot house neighbors Herring Run Park and also features a sunroom. Built in 1929, its lower level includes a dry bar. Featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it also includes a breakfast room, knotty-pine finished basement and den. It’s listed now for $279,900.
329 Broxton Road, Homeland
This Homeland colonial’s front door is covered by what looks to be a brick canopy. Built in 1925, this house features a sunroom, hardwood floors and new appliances. It also has a fireplace. It’s listed for $485,000.
4715 Liberty Heights Ave., Howard Park
This three-story townhouse bundle includes seven bedrooms plus a ground-level space for food service. Built in 1958, it contains seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. Currently home to the Wok & Roll restaurant, it’s listed for $329,000. It includes spaces for cars in the back.
3102 White Ave., Hamilton
This renovated colonial in Hamilton, colored a friendly shade of blue, includes a wraparound porch, hardwood floors, granite countertops and four bedrooms.
5211 Biddison Ave., Waltherson
This stone home in Waltherson, with three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms and about 1,950 square feet, features an enclosed porch, hardwood floors and bright splashes of color throughout. There’s also an outdoor deck and a semi-finished basement that includes a bar. Built in 1933, it can be yours to own for $200,000 .